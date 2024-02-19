Watch Now
Annapolis Restaurant Week 2024

Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 13:31:42-05

Annapolis Restaurant Week is almost here! It’s the most popular week of the year to dine out in Annapolis - for good reason.

From February 24 - March 3, enjoy great values at your favorite Annapolis restaurants. Participating restaurants that feature seafood, steaks, Italian, Latin cuisine, southern comfort and all-American fare.

Invite your friends, family and coworkers and gather today over a great meal, and don’t forget to save even more with midweek wine bottle specials!

Click here to see participating restaurants, menus, and make reservations!

