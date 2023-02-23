Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - Smashing Grapes

Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 13:35:19-05

We're continuing our preview of Annapolis Restaurant Week with Titan Hospitality Group!

Titan owned Smashing Grapes and Blackwell Hitch Annapolis are both participants this year. Smashing Grapes is offering a two course lunch for $18 and a three course dinner for $35.

From old favorites like classic New York Strip to new items, Smashing Grapes is the perfect place to celebrate restaurant week. Make sure to ask your server or bartender for a drink recommendation for the extensive wine and cocktails list!

Annapolis Restaurant Week runs from February 25 - March 5. Learn more here.

Learn more about Smashing Grapes here.

Learn more about Titan Hospitality Group here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices