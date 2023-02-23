Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - Smashing Grapes

We're continuing our preview of Annapolis Restaurant Week with Titan Hospitality Group!

Titan owned Smashing Grapes and Blackwell Hitch Annapolis are both participants this year. Smashing Grapes is offering a two course lunch for $18 and a three course dinner for $35.

From old favorites like classic New York Strip to new items, Smashing Grapes is the perfect place to celebrate restaurant week. Make sure to ask your server or bartender for a drink recommendation for the extensive wine and cocktails list!

Annapolis Restaurant Week runs from February 25 - March 5. Learn more here.

Learn more about Smashing Grapes here.

Learn more about Titan Hospitality Group here.

