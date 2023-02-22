Watch Now
Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - Rams Head Tavern

Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 22, 2023
Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday, February 25! Rams Head Tavern is one of more than 30 participating restaurants, and you can make your lunch or dinner reservation now!

Rams Head offers a vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options for restaurant week and year round. They locally source meat and produce when possible, and make sure to ask about beer and wine pairings!

You can even make it a true night out - Rams Head Tavern is right next door to Rams Head on Stage, a premier venue for local and national acts.

Learn more about Rams Head Tavern here.

Learn more about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.

