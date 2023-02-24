Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - O'Brien's Oyster Bar

We're wrapping up our preview of Annapolis Restaurant Week with O'Brien's Oyster Bar!

Established in 1774, the amazing history of the location is just part of what makes O'Brien's so good. It's the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion or, to make an ordinary day into a reason to celebrate.

For restaurant week, O'Brien's will offer a two course lunch for $19.95 and a three course dinner for $39.95. Menus include locally sourced fish and meats. And of course - don't forget the oysters!

Learn more about O'Brien's and make your reservation here.

Find a list of participating restaurants and more details about Annapolis Restaurant Week here.