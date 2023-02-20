Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - Miss Shirley's Cafe

Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday! From February 25 - March 5, you can enjoy Annapolis' thriving restaurant scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, you can revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Miss Shirley's Cafe in Annapolis will offer a two course breakfast for $15.95 and a two course lunch for $19.95. Menus feature satisfying starters like a Fresh Grapefruit Brulée, and House-Made Biscuits & Soup, plus sweet & savory entrées like the Gravy Train Southern Skillet, Pratt Street Pulled Pork BBQ Grilled Cheese, Buffalo Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese Skillet, Smalltimore Skinny Shirley, Harvest Spinach & Kale Salad, and Specialty Pancakes.

Miss Shirley's Brunch Club Loyalty program

