Annapolis Restaurant Week 2023 - Miss Shirley's Cafe

Posted at 1:51 PM, Feb 20, 2023
Annapolis Restaurant Week starts Saturday! From February 25 - March 5, you can enjoy Annapolis' thriving restaurant scene. With more than 30 restaurants participating, you can revisit old favorites, try something new - or both!

Miss Shirley's Cafe in Annapolis will offer a two course breakfast for $15.95 and a two course lunch for $19.95. Menus feature satisfying starters like a Fresh Grapefruit Brulée, and House-Made Biscuits & Soup, plus sweet & savory entrées like the Gravy Train Southern Skillet, Pratt Street Pulled Pork BBQ Grilled Cheese, Buffalo Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese Skillet, Smalltimore Skinny Shirley, Harvest Spinach & Kale Salad, and Specialty Pancakes.

Sign up in the cafe for the Miss Shirley's Brunch Club Loyalty program and start earning rewards each time you eat!

Learn more here.

