American Dairy Association North East - World Milk Day

We're celebrating World Milk Day with the American Dairy Association North East!

Milk is a powerhouse beverage that provides 13 essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Milk is an important part of many athlete's performance plan. In fact, a recent survey has shown that 9 our of 10 Olympic athletes grew up drinking milk.

Team Milk is also a proud sponsor of this year's Olympics, but you don't need to be an Olympic athlete to reap the benefits. Milk helps ALL athletes repair, rehydrate, and replenish their body and muscles.

World Milk Day is also a great time to thank your dairy farmers. Add a glass of milk to breakfast, make a delicious and nutritious smoothie, or take the kids for ice cream to help thank your local farmer!

Learn more here.

