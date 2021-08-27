American Dairy Association North East - Undeniably Dairy Shake Off 2021

The American Dairy Association North East Undeniably Dairy Shake Off is back!

The event takes place at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 2 at the Maryland State Fair. Cheer for the WMAR team of Mallory Sofastaii and Patrick Pete as they make their Ocean City Seaside Shake. You can even vote for your favorite shake or team here!

Not all milkshakes have to be an indulgence. You can make a shake that tastes amazing and guilt free with just a few swaps - use seasonal fruits like berries, peaches, and bananas for natural sweetness. Substitute low fat or low-sugar bases when possible, and add non-fat greek yogurt for extra protein. Don't forget the boosters! Dust your shake with cinnamon, add a scoop of peanut butter or oats, or a little bit of honey for extra sweetness!

Learn more here.