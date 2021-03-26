Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

American Dairy Association North East - National Nutrition Month

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:25:51-04

March is National Nutrition Month and as people begin to talk increasingly about the “plant-forward” trend, it’s important to know that incorporating dairy into your plant-forward diet can provide the nutrients you need to feel satisfied and energized.

A majority of Americans are not getting their full servings of fruit, veggies, and dairy. The American Dairy Association North East is making it easier and more delicious than ever to eat well.

Download their "choose your own adventure" guides for smoothies, grain bowls, or salads and get cooking!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020