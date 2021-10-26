American Dairy Association North East - Halloween

When we think of Halloween, we think of chocolate. In fact, Americans purchase over 90 million pounds of chocolate candy during the week leading up to Halloween. And it doesn't stop at candy bars! According to the American Dairy Association North East, chocolate milk is the official beverage of Halloween.

Chocolate milk is a great way to give your kids the taste of chocolate with important nutrition in disguise. It's actually the perfect drink to fuel people of all ages all year long. The American Dairy Association North East has some amazing recipes that help you reimagine chocolate milk as a Halloween treat.

Make a Peanut Butter Whip to remind you of one of Halloween's most popular candies - the peanut butter cup.

The Witches Brew chocolate milk smoothie incorporates strawberries, yogurt and avocado for the perfect Halloween beverage that children and adults will love.

Chilly trick-or-treat? Warm up with hot cocoa and a fun Mummy Bomb that melts away, deliciously unveiling even more treats inside.

