American Dairy Association North East - Fill A Glass with Hope

Posted at 2:15 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:15:23-04

American Dairy Association North East has partnered with SHOPPERS grocery stores to raise money to provide fresh milk distribution to regional food banks and food pantries.

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but one of the least donated due to refrigeration needs for milk.

The Fill a Glass with Hope program uses donations to overcome some of the challenges and gets fresh milk out to people in need. Fresh milk provides the essential nutrients that people, especially children, need for healthy diets.

Learn more and donate here.

