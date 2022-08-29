American Dairy Association North East - Back to School Snacks

It’s that time of year again – Summer is winding down and children (and parents!) are getting ready to go back to school.

Whether you're searching for new ideas for lunch or after school snacks, American Dairy Association North East has you covered. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese provide essential vitamins and nutrients for growing minds and bodies!

Go for a sweet or savory snack to please the whole family! Cucumber Yogurt Dip pairs perfectly with fresh veggies, while the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip dip served with fruit will satisfy a sweet tooth!

Kale and spinach are perfect for smoothies! Try it in this Peachy Green Pineapple Smoothie.

