American Dairy Association NE - National Coffee Day

Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 29, 2021
It wouldn't be National Coffee Day without a little milk for your cup!

Latte art is a fun, easy way to ramp up your at-home coffee drinks, and you don't need to be an artist to do it! Whole milk is perfect for latte art. Just steam and froth, then see where your imagination takes you!

Steaming whole milk also lets the sugars in the milk caramelize, adding a perfect touch of sweetness to the coffee.

See more of Master Latte Artist Michael Breach's work here.

Learn more about the importance of milk and find some easy DIY latte art tips here.

