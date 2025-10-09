Now in its seventh year, the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), in partnership with the nonprofit Stand for the Silent, is taking a stand against bullying by promoting a safe and healthy environment in and out of schools with its Bullying Bites Campaign.





Help take a bite out of bullying this October

American Association of Orthodontists is taking a stand against bullying to make sure every kid feels safe

Orthodontists are uniquely positioned to reinforce kindness messaging, meeting every 6-8 weeks with middle school and high school patients. By spreading awareness about how “bullying bites,” AAO is hopeful they can decrease the numbers of children facing bullying and missing school to ensure that young people feel confident and safe at school and online.

To spread the word, wear orange for Unity Day on October 22 and sign a pledge card to play a part in ending bullying. You can also help by donating to Gifted Smiles, a program founded by the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF) that provides necessary orthodontic treatments to children of families who lack access to care.

Learn more and sign your pledge card here.