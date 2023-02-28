Amazon - Warriors of Amazon

Watch Now
Military veterans, reservists, and spouses can sometimes find the transition between civilian and military life jarring. Warriors at Amazon is a program designed to help provide support and ease the transition.

Leadership is one of the principles of military service, and that carries into employment at Amazon. Amazon offers employees who may be dealing with base transfers the opportunity to retain their tenure within the company and transfer within the organizational structure without having to start a new career.

Warriors at Amazon is an internal employee group working to support current and former military members and their spouses. Some of the programs and initiatives set forth by the Maryland group have started to take hold nationwide. The group also helps create a sense of shared experience, bonding, and support.

