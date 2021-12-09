Amazon - Transforming Lives

Amazon knows the impact the pandemic has had on already underserved communities in Baltimore and around the state and country. They are committed to using their large scale to help these communities.

Amazon is helping Transforming Lives Community Development Corporation and partner Enterprise Community Development address the inequities in the community. They've helped to donate books and desks for students in need of safe spaces to learn and study, and help coordinate meal deliveries for food insecure families.

Before the partnership with Amazon, these community organizations were delivering meals to six buildings a day, and now with help they've expanded to fourteen buildings.

