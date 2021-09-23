Amazon - Now Hiring!

Amazon has more than 4,000 jobs available in the Baltimore area! Their new, state-of-the-art facility in Sparrow's Point is hiring for all shifts, and facilities in Cecil, Howard, and Anne Arundel counties are hiring as well.

Working for Amazon comes with many benefits, including college tuition fees, parental leave, vacation time, and more for eligible employees. A college degree is not required. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Full and part time hours are available, as are flexible shifts, including overnights and weekends.

Employee safety is a top priority at Amazon. Facilities are using thermal scanning, masks, social distancing, and employing extra cleaning and sanitizing measures to make sure all staff members are healthy and safe.

Salary starts at $16.40 per hour with a $1000 or more sign on bonus.

Ready to apply? Learn more here.