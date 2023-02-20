Amazon - Mentorship Programs

Watch Now
Amazon believes in creating paths to career success through education and learning new skills for their employees. In addition to competitive pay and comprehensive benefits that start the first day on the job, Amazon also offers training and mentorship programs.

Women At Amazon creates an opportunity for all women to network, build skills, learn a work-life balance, and more. Mentorship is a critical building block for employees, often helping with overall job satisfaction and retention.

Amazon also offers programs like Amazon Career Choice. This is an educational benefit that allows eligible employees to attend two or four year college or trade programs that help further their careers and skills.

