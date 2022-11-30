Online shopping is at an all time high during the holiday season, but that could make you a target for thieves and porch pirates. Now, smart technology allows homeowners to outsmart thieves by allowing packages and groceries to be delivered conveniently and securely inside the garage – away from prying eyes and weather damage.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a free service for Prime Members and works with myQ smart garages to give delivery drivers – all of whom have undergone comprehensive background checks – one time, secure access to your garage.

Prime members can connect their garage to Amazon Key, then choose FREE Key Delivery at checkout. On delivery day the driver scans your package to verify address and receive a one-time, secure access to the garage using their driver app. After setting the package just inside the door of your garage, the driver will request the door be closed and remain at the house until the garage is completely closed. The homeowner will receive real-time notifications throughout the entire process – confirming a delivery window and once the delivery is complete. For additional peace of mind, the service also works with Ring cameras, allowing the homeowner to keep an eye on the entire delivery!

Learn more here.