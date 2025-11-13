Thanksgiving can be stressful, especially with strained budgets. Whether you're hosting in your home or traveling as a guest, Amazon can help you save big.





Amazon is saving customers time and money this Thanksgiving

Amazon's Thanksgiving meal deal includes all of your favorites to feed a family of five for just $25. Now through November 27, enjoy a bundle includes a Butterball turkey at 69 cents apound, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, and a pie. You can also find pre-made pies for under $7. Put a twist on the traditional dessert table setup with extra toppings like whipped cream, ice cream, hazelnut spread, and salted caramel.

Traveling for the holiday? Amazon Prime members can save 25 cents per gallon at participating stations!

