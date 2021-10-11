Amazon - Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Amazon is proud to celebrate the culture and traditions of all employees. Chris Riveros came to the United States from Chili in 2009, and finished his high school and college education here. After learning about e-commerce during international internships, Chris was excited to start his career at Amazon.

Chris loves sharing his Hispanic traditions with his coworkers and learning more about their own stories. He'd encourage anyone interested in a career at Amazon to come as they are, dream big, and work hard.

