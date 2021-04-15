Amazon Fresh - SNAP Benefits

Amazon has made its grocery shopping experience more accessible with the broad online acceptance of SNAP benefits.

Maryland customers enrolled in SNAP can use their EBT card to utilize time-saving benefits with free and convenient home delivery available on qualifying orders.

Amazon aims to increase food access in underserved areas throughout the country and ensure residents are aware of the convenient, affordably priced grocery options in their communities. Amazon will continue to work with food assistance organizations across the country to tackle rising rates of food insecurity.

