Amazon - Baltimore Hunger Project

The Baltimore Hunger Project began in 2014 helping 30 food-insecure students in two schools. Since then, the non-profit has expanded to helping more than 600 students across 24 schools in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

The organization also provides coats, backpacks, school supplies, personal items, and mindfulness activities to kids and their families. The Baltimore Hunger Project works directly with the schools to identify the children in need. Foods is provided weekly in discreet bags that the student can take home in their backpack.

Amazon is a proud partner of the Baltimore Hunger Project, providing volunteers to create care packages, and using their large scale to help get food and other items distributed quickly. Amazon helps to amplify the communities they serve with these partnerships, and understands the toll the pandemic took on already underserved communities across the state.

Learn more about the Baltimore Hunger Project here.

