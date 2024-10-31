Amazon announces gas discount for Prime members

Big news for Amazon Prime members! Approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. will now offer Prime members a $0.10 discount on every gallon of gas. On average, consumers save $70 a year on gas.

Prime members already enjoy benefits like free fast shipping on millions of items, exclusive deals and discounts, and award winning entertainment. Now, they can add gas savings on top of that, making Prime one of the most convenient and inclusive memberships.

Save big with Prime this holiday season - expect big deals on hot gifts, exclusive savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you can even save on your holiday grocery list with a free Grubhub+ membership and Prime savings at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.

Learn more here.