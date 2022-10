For 150 years, dentists have used amalgam fillings to fill and repair cavities, but a newly released study indicates those fillings, which contain 50% mercury, may slowly be hurting patients instead.

According to the FDA, the mercury in amalgam dental fillings releases a vapor that may be harmful to some people. The amount of vapor increases with each filling, putting certain groups at greater risk.

Amalgam fillings can be safely removed and refilled by a trained dentist.

