Alzheimer's Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain awareness month, a time to learn more about the disease which affects so many. While the early warning signs of dementia or Alzheimer's may be overlooked, if you see a loved one with symptoms, it may be worth checking in with their doctor. Some of these signs include an inability to remember new information, getting lost on familiar routes, and trouble with word recall.

The Greater Maryland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has a number of support options as well as educational tools for both patients and caregivers. Their support line at 800-272-3900 is available 24/7, with resources for everything from caregiver burnout to elder care to recommendations for specialists.

The Alzheimer's Association also offers support groups for caregivers.

Find more resources here.