Alpas Wellness - Clinical Approach

Located in LaPlata, Maryland, Alpas Wellness Centers delivers unparalleled, pioneering residential treatment for clients and families facing substance use disorder and mental health concerns.

Substance abuse looks different for every individual, and treatment should reflect that. Alpas Wellness helps tailor evidence based treatments and meet the client where they are for the best possible journey to recovery.

At Alpas, traditional and holistic interventions like art and music therapy with CBT and DBT mix to create a full mind-body recovery plan. Clients are encouraged and asked to set their own goals and fully collaborate with the team to meet them. Progress is continuously monitored to make sure goals, treatments, and symptom management, and other needs are being met.

Alpas offers a safe, judgment free space to recovery. The facilities offer beautiful, tranquil space full of light, plant life, and natural elements.

Learn more here.