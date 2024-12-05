Alpas Wellness Centers offer customized treatment for recovery from substance abuse

Located in LaPlata, Maryland, Alpas Wellness Centers delivers unparalleled, pioneering residential treatment for clients and families facing substance use disorder and mental health concerns.

Substance abuse and mental health challenges look different for every individual, and treatment should reflect that. Alpas Wellness helps tailor evidence based treatments and meet the client where they are for the best possible journey to recovery. They have a host of approaches and encourage clients to be an active part of their recovery. At Alpas, treatment is never one-size-fits-all.

The facility is also build with clients in mind. Alpas offers a safe, serene space for recovery of the mind, body, and spirit.

