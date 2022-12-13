Allianz - Winter Travel Tips

Holiday travel is in full swing! As Americans across the country plan trips this season – to take that long-awaited vacation or to visit family members for the holidays – there are many things to consider when preparing for your trip.

If you're traveling with friends or family, consider medical or other emergencies and add travel insurance to your trip. Having insurance provides peace of mind as well as protecting your finances!

Be sure to follow all masking and vaccine protocols for your destination. Bring snacks or games when traveling with young kids, especially if you're in the car or a plane for a longer time.

