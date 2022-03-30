Allianz Spring Travel Tips

Spring Break season is here, and travel experts expect a busy year as people get out after the pandemic.

If you're traveling with friends or family this spring, consider medical or other emergencies and add travel insurance to your trip. Having insurance provides peace of mind as well as protecting your finances!

Be sure to follow all masking and vaccine protocols for your destination. Bring snacks or games when traveling with young kids, especially if you're in the car or a plane for a longer time.

