Alliance Material Handling celebrates 25 new millionaire employees

Alliance Material Handling, an industrial equipment company based in Jessup, recently announced their latest Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) statistics, highlighted by a record number of 25 employees with at least $1 million in stock ownership.

The ESOP program has not only created wealth-building opportunities but has also significantly improved employee engagement and retention. It also helps give security and peace of mind for retirement. While many millionaire employees have chosen to stay with Alliance Material Handling and continue both their career and stock growth, those who chose to retire early are active in their community through volunteering and service projects.

Alliance is actively hiring for over 20 positions, from technicians to customer care representatives. Employees are eligible for ESOP after 12 months and 1000 hours with the company, which is 100% employee owned.

