All Star Pain Management & Regenerative Medicine believes pain doesn’t have to prevent you from doing the things you love. They use minimally invasive procedures along with pain management and physical therapy to get you back to your normal activities with less down time.





Minimally invasive pain management treatments

All Star Pain Management uses cutting edge treatments to help relieve pain



Led by former professional athlete Dr. Zvezdomir Zamfirov, (Dr. Zed), All Star Pain Management offers innovative, safe and effective treatments which can dramatically reduce acute and chronic pain. The Minimally Invasive Lumber Decompression (MILD) procedure gives relief from back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis in just about an hour with no down time.

As we age, it's important to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. However, it's just as crucial to be smart about implementing activity - go slow, follow a doctor or trainer's advice, and take care when using weights or starting a new activity.

