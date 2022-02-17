All Star Pain Management - Treatments

All Star Pain Management & Regenerative Medicine is a pioneer of stem cell therapy in the Baltimore area. They believe pain doesn’t have to prevent you from doing the things you love.

All Star Pain Management offers innovative, safe and effective treatments which can dramatically reduce acute and chronic pain. Treatment options include numbing or steroid injections, ablations, spinal cord stimulation, and more. Most treatments are done in-office and with minimal down time.

Depending on the level of pain or injury, these treatment can help as an alternative to surgery or be done in conjunction with a surgical team.

Learn more here.