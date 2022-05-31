Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

All Star Pain Management - Joint Pain

Posted at 1:56 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:56:10-04

Joint pain can be a regular part of growing older, but pain can affect anyone, regardless of age.

All Star Pain Management offers innovative, safe and effective treatments which can dramatically reduce joint pain. Treatments may be done as an alternative to surgery for pain or injury, or as part of a surgical process. Treatments are minimally invasive and typically well-tolerated.

All Star Pain Management and Regenerative Medicine strives to treat the root causes of pain. Treatments can include a mix of holistic practices along with physical therapies to help treat the whole patient.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019