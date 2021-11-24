Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Aldi - Healthy Thanksgiving

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 14:37:23-05

You don't have to break the bank or your diet this Thanksgiving!

Shop at Aldi for the best prices on all your Thanksgiving staples. A survey showed that 90% of Thanksgiving hosts plan to spend $50 or more on their dinners this year, and your food dollar stretches more at Aldi.

You can also make some healthier swaps for the table this year. Hide a little kale in the stuffing, make a beautiful fall salad, or sub maple syrup for sugar in cranberries sauce.

Aldi also makes it easy with curbside pickup and delivery options available!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019