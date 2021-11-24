Aldi - Healthy Thanksgiving

You don't have to break the bank or your diet this Thanksgiving!

Shop at Aldi for the best prices on all your Thanksgiving staples. A survey showed that 90% of Thanksgiving hosts plan to spend $50 or more on their dinners this year, and your food dollar stretches more at Aldi.

You can also make some healthier swaps for the table this year. Hide a little kale in the stuffing, make a beautiful fall salad, or sub maple syrup for sugar in cranberries sauce.

Aldi also makes it easy with curbside pickup and delivery options available!

Learn more here.