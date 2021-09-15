Aldi - Back to School Meals

This is a back-to-school season like no other, and the last thing you want to worry about is meal planning. Aldi makes it so easy to find all the ingredients for snacks and meals you family will love that are quick, easy, and affordable.

Dinner in under 15 minutes? It's done with a simple one sheet pan dinner - broil salmon with pineapple and tomato, then serve on a bed of spinach with a side of 90 Second 7-Grain Pouch!

Your kids will love Monster Cookie Snack Bites. Mix feel-good ingredients like honey, trail mix, nut butter, and protein powder and the secret ingredient - chickpeas!

Chia Pudding is a great breakfast, snack, or even dessert. Mix chia with milk or a milk alternative until it reaches a pudding-like texutre then load the bowl with your favorite mix-ins! Make it interactive by letting kids choose their own toppings like dried or fresh fruit, granola, or chocolate chips.

