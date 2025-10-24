AFSCME Spotlight: University of Baltimore administrative staff help support student growth

From navigating campus to mapping a successful course load, starting college can be overwhelming. New students at the University of Baltimore have a strong ally in 13 year administrative assistant and proud AFSCME member Claudette Booth.

Many new students feel anxious or unsure about their next steps, and Claudette enjoys acting as a bridge between students and faculty to guide them from orientation through graduation.





As a two-time University of Baltimore alum herself, Claudette understands the challenges and triumphs of college life at both the undergrad and graduate level. She’s now pursuing her doctorate through the university’s tuition remission benefit, an opportunity made possible through the contract negotiated with AFSCME, the union representing university employees.

As an active union member, Claudette uses her voice to represent those who can’t always sit at the table, working to improve pay, working conditions and overall quality of life across the entire university system.

Learn more about essential AFSCME members like Claudette here.