In Prince George’s County, family services case workers play a critical yet often unseen role in helping vulnerable adults live independently and with dignity. Case workers conduct in-home assessments, coordinate care with licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), and ensure their clients have access to the services and resources needed to remain safely in their homes.





AFSCME helps support Maryland family case workers

AFSCME Spotlight: Maryland Department of Human Services family caseworkers AFSCME helps support Maryland family case workers



Family case workers are not only improving lives, they help save Maryland funds by supporting individuals at home rather than in state-run nursing facilities or hospitals. With the help of CNAs, and the Maryland Department of Human Services, family members are often able to remain in the workforce rather than taking time off for caretaking, reducing financial strain and offering peace of mind.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) ensures that these workers have the support they need to continue doing their essential work. The union advocates for safe staffing levels, health and safety standards, and strong public investment in services that benefit everyone like schools, hospitals, and libraries.

Learn more here.