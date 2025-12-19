We may take clean water for granted when we turn on the tap, but there is a dedicated team of professionals behind the scenes keeping the city safe. Baltimore City Public Works water technicians are essential to the daily life of millions, and while they support the city, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) supports them.





AFSCME Spotlight: Baltimore City water treatment technicians

Dara Dorman is the Shop Steward of AFSCME Maryland Local 44 and has nearly 25 years of experience with Baltimore City Public Works. Dara plays a vital role in ensuring more than 100 million gallons of water are safely treated each day, often working the night shift so Baltimore residents can trust what comes from their tap. As a proud second-generation AFSCME member, she grew up immersed in union advocacy and now helps lead efforts to protect and uplift her coworkers.

Dara recently helped win a transformative new union contract for city workers that includes an average 19% wage increase, improved starting pay, and stronger health and safety standards, bringing greater fairness, stability, and a better quality of life to the workers who keep the city running.

