Students deserve a safe, clean space to learn. In the Baltimore City Public School System, custodial staff members work behind the scenes daily to make sure kids can fully focus on learning in a positive and uplifting environment.





AFSCME Spotlight: Baltimore City Public Schools custodial staff

Teresa Fleming has been a Baltimore City Public Schools custodian for thirty years, and feels honored to play a role in encouraging children on their journey. Beyond keeping the school clean, Teresa and the rest of the custodial staff take time each day to connect with the kids and celebrate their successes. The staff takes pride in seeing kids grow and thrive one school day at a time, and the students are always happy to show their appreciation for Ms. Teresa and the rest of the maintenance staff!

This dedication to service and a positive, equitable workplace reflects the values of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the union representing the custodial staff, school nurses, maintenance staff, and bus drivers at BCPSS. AFSCME members recently secured a new contract that includes raises and additional funding for supplies and health and safety equipment.

