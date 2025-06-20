AFSCME Highlight: STEAM Machine helps deliver important programs to the Howard County community

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employee (AFSCME) is celebrating STEAM in Howard County!

We all love visiting the library and the Howard County Library System (HCLS) STEAM Machine helps bring the library to you! There are over 30 different classes aboard the STEAM Machine that explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. The concepts help teach kids chemistry, animation, cooking, 3D printing – and there's even a “weird science category” where kids can make slime or elephant toothpaste. The STEAM Machine isn't just for kids, either. Adults can take advantage of classes like computer literacy, resume building, and even professional headshot photography services - all free with a library card!

The Howard County Library System also strives to listen to and meet community needs. They recently partnered with the Howard County Food Bank to provide snacks and meals to kids experiencing food scarcity. If you're an organization interested in partnering with the STEAM Machine or HCLS, email steam.machine@hclibrary.org

As part of the AFSCME family, Howard County Library union members work with management to remove roadblocks that make jobs difficult and provide communication, collaboration, and fair compensation to employees, giving them the support and security to keep making the community happy!

Learn more about the STEAM Machine here.

Learn more about AFSCME here.