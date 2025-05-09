AFSCME celebrates National Nurses Week

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employee (AFSCME) is celebrating National Nurses Week!

When people think of essential workers, nurses are top of mind. Springfield Hospital Center provides a wide range of clinical services for the treatment of persons with mental illness. Patients coming into the facility are usually in crisis, and many are also going through the justice system. Springfield takes a holistic approach, often working with social workers to ensure patients can live independently and have a support system outside the hospital.

The AFSCME is made up of public service workers. At Springfield, union membership is for everyone, including social workers, rehab workers, maintenance and transportation staff, and everyone who keeps the hospital running. Being part of the same AFSCME family helps break down barriers between departments, allowing collaboration and cooperation to make the hospital the best workplace it can be and in turn that benefits all the patients.

Learn more about essential AFSCME members like the Springfield staff here.