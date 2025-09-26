One in three Americans will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, but a staggering 60% of Americans put off regular cancer screenings. Aflac is launching the Check for Cancer movement to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of cancer. Look for checkered patterns all around you as a reminder to get checked.





Check for Cancer encouraces regular health screenings

Aflac's 'Check for Cancer' movement hopes to boost early detection and save lives

Broadway actress and non-profit founder Sarrah Bentely was diagnosed with Stage Stage 2 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma after finding a lump in her breast and is teaming up with Aflac to encourage everyone to get checked.

Aflac’s goal is to increase cancer screenings by 10% over the next 10 years, helping more people catch cancer early, when it’s most treatable. As part of the campaign, Aflac is inviting everyone to join the movement by sharing a photo with a checkered pattern. For every post with the hashtag #CheckForCancer, Aflac will donate $5 to childhood cancer research, up to $1 million.

Learn more and share your photos here.