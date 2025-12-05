Award‑winning author Sheri Fink and astronaut/mom Kellie Gerardi have teamed up in a unique collaboration for Beyond Words, a beautifully illustrated children’s book about kindness, bravery, and being there for the people you love.





Get your copy of Beyond Words today

Aflac's Beyond Words teaches kids friendship, courage, and empathy

It can be hard to find the right thing to say when a friend or loved one is sick. In Beyond Words, Buddy the Bear takes a trip to space to learn that there are ways to support the people you love without saying a word. The book also helps kids process big emotions with courage and compassion.

Astronaut Kellie Gerardi lends her voice to a special read-along to help inspire readers to dream big. All net proceeds from the book benefit pediatric cancer and blood disorder research through the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Learn more and get your copy here.