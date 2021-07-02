Aflac - Men's Health

A recent survey of 1,000 American men by Aflac has shown that men are skipping important doctors visits. Reasons vary, but many cited high healthcare costs, a thought that most ailments will heal themselves, and being too busy as reasons for ducking the doctor.

More than half of men surveyed said that their significant other or spouse was their main motivation to go to the doctor, but many also said they have argued about health concerns and doctors visits as well.

Many men also responded that if they were paid to go to yearly checkup appointments with their primary care doctor, eye doctor, or dentist. Aflac has a number of plans available that do offer a financial incentive for checkups!

