Adult Day Programs at The League help people with disabilities reach personal goals with individualized care

Since 1927, The League for People with Disabilities has been providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to gain independence, increase self-sufficiency, and improve their quality of life. Their Adult Medical Day Program meets people where they are with comprehensive, customizable approaches that help adults of all abilities reach their personal goals.

Nurses, case managers, social workers, and activity coordinators work together in a multi-disciplinary approach to develop an individualized plan of care that aims to generate interest in life, nurture friendships, and promote overall health through a wide array of therapeutic and recreational activities that increase mental acuity, physical ability, and creativity. Participants have access to our state-of-the-art Wellness Center, patio courtyard, onsite food and snack market, morning and afternoon scheduled activities, and expanded outdoor garden space where they may exercise, meditate, and socialize with staff and peers. There is also a twice monthly nightclub and a host of clubs and classes to choose from.

The League serves adults ages 18+ who are living with traumatic brain injury, neurological impairment or disabilities resulting from stroke, mental health disorders, congenital impairment, seizure disorders, or other medical conditions. Services are funded through medical assistance day program waivers, veteran's benefits, and private pay.

Currently, there is limited capacity available to accept new participants into the program. Schedule a tour today and see how The League can help you or a loved one!

Learn more here.