Adopt a House of Ruth family and support survivors this holiday season

House of Ruth Maryland leads the fight to end intimate partner violence against women, men, and their children by confronting the attitudes, behaviors and systems that perpetuate it, and by providing survivors with the services necessary to rebuild their lives safely and free of fear.

Adopt a House of Ruth family this holiday season

This year, House of Ruth Maryland is assisting 350 families to celebrate the holidays with joy, tradition and hope, a 100 family increase from last year. To ensure no family goes without, in addition to traditional adopting and shopping, House of Ruth Maryland is in need of gift cards that can empower clients to complete their own traditional holiday shopping for their families, and donations to their Adopt A Family Fund so that families entering the emergency shelter closer to the holidays can still partake in the cheer.

Learn more and donate here.