ABW Appliances - Shop Maryland Energy

President's Day weekend is also Maryland Energy Weekend, and if you're looking to purchase or upgrade an appliance, it's the best time to buy!

While Black Friday traditionally offers sale prices, Shop Maryland Energy savings stack on top of manufacture rebates and store deals, making it the perfect time to purchase. Qualifying Energy Star Certified appliances are tax free during Maryland Energy Weekend, February 17-19.

ABW Appliances offers white glove full service from shopping through warranty. Installers are factory-certified and managed in-house, not outsourced to third-party contractors. They have a wide selection of Energy Star appliances, which help save money and the environment. Qualifying appliances available at ABW include standard size refrigerators, clothes washers, clothes dryers, and combination laundry units.

ABW also offers 3% instant cash back for customers to use towards haul away fees, special installation, delivery, and more.

Learn more here, and Shop Maryland Energy February 17-19.

