Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Absolute Companion Care offers trusted support to help seniors age in place

Screenshot 2025-09-11 130836.png
Midday Maryland
Screenshot 2025-09-11 130836.png
Posted

As we enter fall and the holiday season, it’s important for adult children and caregivers to watch for behavioral changes in senior family members. When a family is concerned about their parents' health and safety they want to turn to a company with a stellar reputation and proven consistency and reliability.


Absolute Companion Care helps seniors age in place

Signs like a messier home, weight loss or gain, or forgetting to take medicines can indicate it may be time for a caregiver. Absolute Companion Care can help with daily tasks like dressing and bathing, along with offering medication reminders, transportation, cooking, and companionship.

Once a family reaches out, Absolute Companion Care will do an in-home assessment and speak with the client and their loved ones to create a care plan. Caregivers are matched based on similar interests and personalities, and care plans can be personalized and changed based on need.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are