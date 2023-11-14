Absolute Companion Care - November 2023

When you need in-home care for a loved one, it can be hard to know where to start. Since 2006, Absolute Companion Care has been providing care to Baltimore and the surrounding communities.

Aging in place gives seniors the opportunity to stay in a familiar comfortable place, especially with caregiving services as an option. Absolute Companion Care staff can help with daily tasks like dressing and bathing, along with offering transportation, cooking, and companionship.

Their caregivers are expertly trained by highly educated, professional staff and a registered nurse to engage the whole person: mind, body, spirit and environment. Each client is paired with a caregiver who best matches his or her personality and needs, and clients receive the same caregivers regularly to ensure continuity, familiarity and trust.

The team works diligently to ensure that all clients receive complete and consistent care designed to improve their quality of life.

