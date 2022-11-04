Absolute Companion Care - November 2022

When choosing a care team for your loved one, a good fit is just as important as the care goals. Absolute Companion Care understands the importance of these relationships, and their caring and attentive admin team match caregivers and clients with ACC's core values in mind - integrity, compassion, excellence, and dignity.

ACC caregiver Katrice Turner was recently named the 2022 Caregiver of the Year by the Home Care Association of America, chosen from more than 300 nominees across 48 states.

Absolute Companion Care works hard to make sure their caregivers feel valued and supported. Caregivers can reach out to the admin team and know issues will be resolved quickly and respectfully.

If you've ever thought about becoming a caregiver, learn more here.